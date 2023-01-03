Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase 5% starting Sunday

A Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increase approved last year will take effect on Sunday, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.

In August, the commission approved a 5% increase for both E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. Though both customers will see their toll prices rise, those with E-ZPass generally save nearly 60% versus Toll By Plate rates.

As a result of the upcoming increase, the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll By Plate customers. To check toll rates, visit www.paturnpike.com.

The commission also reminds drivers that Act 112 - which was signed into law in November - is now in effect and enables the turnpike to work with PennDOT to suspend the motor-vehicle registration of owners with four or more overdue Toll By Plate invoices or $250 or more in unpaid tolls or outstanding toll invoices.

Before the act was passed, registration suspensions required a higher threshold of six past-due toll invoices or $500 or more in unpaid tolls, the commission said.

“This law strengthens our efforts to hold violators accountable for failure to pay,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. “By far, most travelers do the right thing and pay their fair share. If you’re someone who believes there are no consequences for toll theft, we want you to know that you’re mistaken.”

The commission pointed out that if someone is convicted of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, they could face a mandatory three-month driver's license suspension, fines of up to $500 plus court costs, insurance policy cancellations and higher premiums and a record of the violation in the owner's driver history.

To settle unpaid tolls, call the commission at 1-877-736-6727. Callers should say "Customer Service" when prompted and then selection option 3 for Toll By Plate. Vehicles can also go online to use the Unpaid Invoice Lookup to check for any unpaid tolls associated with their license plates.

Prior to initiating a registration suspension, the turnpike will mail multiple notices. Invoices that are unresolved after 60 days are sent to collection agencies with fees added, and those agencies may contact residents using various methods, including letters, phone calls, texts and emails.

The commission said it is also working with local district attorneys to file criminal charges against those in "egregious" cases, filing civil charges against those with unpaid tolls and engaging neighboring toll agencies on reciprocity agreements to provide mutual authority to pursue scofflaws in other states.