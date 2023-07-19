The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved a 5% toll increase for 2024 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers.

The new rates will take effect across the highway system on Jan. 7, 2024. With the action, the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase next year from $1.80 to $1.90 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.40 to $4.70 for Toll By Plate customers.

“As in previous years, the PTC is obligated to raise rates annually as part of its legislative mandate to provide PennDOT supplemental funding for transit systems around the state as outlined by Act 44 of 2007,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a statement. “While these payments were once $450 million a year, they have been reduced to $50 million annually. However, our organization had to borrow to make those payments, which total nearly $8 billion.”

The commission said it is obligated to increase tolls annually through at least 2053, though the goal is to raise tolls by only 3% starting in 2028.