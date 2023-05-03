The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday reported that it has begun its final phase of its implementation of All-Electronic Tolling, with central and western Pennsylvania being the last to get the new feature.

The commission said work is underway in eastern Pennsylvania to install gantries, or small utility buildings to house required equipment, to act as new highway-speed toll collection points between interchanges. This technique is called Open Road Tolling, which is a cashless method of collecting tolls without toll plazas or toll booths, according to the commission.

With the new system, vehicles will be able to travel at highway speed beneath overhead gantries, which will identify and class vehicles, processing E-ZPass and Toll By Plate payments, the commission said.

“Open Road Tolling is the culmination of the PA Turnpike’s decade-long journey to modernize operations and meet customer expectations for seamless, nonstop travel,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. “ORT is a safer, more convenient way for customers to travel and represents the future of toll collection worldwide.”

The turnpike will construct 19 gantries east of the Reading interchange to the New Jersey line and along the northeastern expansion. The commission said the eastern ORT system will go live in 2025, and work on the central and western Pennsylvania area will begin in 2025 with an anticipated go-live date of 2027.

The work along the eastern turnpike will occur on Sunday evenings during off-peak hours and is expected to occur over the next several months, according to the commission.

The commission expects the new system to save the turnpike more than $75 million a year, allow for new access points to be added at a lower cost and believes it is safe and more convenient for drivers.