Pennsylvania Turnpike temporarily suspending cash payments; tolls accessed by E-ZPass, Toll By Plate

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Monday announced that cash and credit payments will not be accepted at any interchange statewide beginning at 8 p.m. Monday.

The commission said this is a temporary safety measure to keep travelers moving with no need to stop and interact at tollbooths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission said all tolls will be assessed electronically via E-ZPass or the turnpike Toll By Plate program as vehicles travel at the posted speed limit through tolling points.

“This temporary measure is critical to enable us to support the commonwealth in its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a news release. “I want to be clear that we will return to normal toll-collection operations as soon as it becomes practical.”

Drivers who do not have E-ZPass should use the lanes marked "tickets" on entry and "cash" on exit, and they will receive an invoice by mail through the turnpike's Toll By Plate program. Through the program, high-speed cameras capture license-plate images as vehicles pass by, and the vehicle's registered owner will receive an invoice within 30 days for trips through the tolling point.