Pennsylvania Turnpike ramp to close overnight on May 23 at Gettysburg Pike Interchange in Upper Allen Township
Pennsylvania Turnpike ramp to close overnight on May 23 at Gettysburg Pike Interchange in Upper Allen Township

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said the Gettysburg Pike Interchange’s eastbound exit ramp, Exit 236 in Cumberland County, will be closed from 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Motorists traveling east on Interstate 76 in that area during that time will be directed to use either the Carlisle Interchange, Exit 226, or the Harrisburg West Interchange, Exit 242, to exit, the commission said in a news release. Eastbound motorists should seek alternate routes by using the nearest available interchange on I-76 depending on their destination.

The eastbound exit ramp closure is necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so that crews may safely repair a damaged guardrail on the exit ramp.

Changeable message signs will provide information on the ramp closure. Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.

