Pennsylvania to make all adults vaccine eligible by April 19

HARRISBURG — Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers and others will be able to set up shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday.

“The vaccine landscape continues to evolve as the federal government is increasing allocations to more retail pharmacy chains across the country,” Beam said in a statement. “To ensure that vaccine continues to get to people efficiently and equitably, Pennsylvania is adapting its plan to allow workers in targeted industries to access any of the three vaccines."

The state is currently averaging about 83,000 vaccinations a day, she said.

The announcement was made by the Health Department and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, which includes state lawmakers.

Starting Wednesday, vaccine appointments are being expanded to include police, corrections officers and other law enforcement; volunteer and professional firefighters; grocery employees; and food and farm workers.

On Monday, everyone in Phase 1B will be eligible, a group that includes postal, public transit and manufacturing employees.