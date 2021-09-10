Pennsylvania targeting doctors over blanket mask exemptions

Some Pennsylvania physicians are offering stock doctor's notes for use by parents wishing to have their children exempted from wearing masks in school, according to state health officials who say they have referred the matter for possible disciplinary action.

A statewide, universal mask mandate for Pennsylvania schools went into effect Tuesday as the Wolf administration seeks to keep school buildings open for in-person learning amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The acting health secretary's face covering order contains an exemption for students for whom wearing a mask would cause or worsen a medical condition. But parents in districts that require a doctor's note or other medical documentation have complained it's been difficult to find a physician who will sign off.

The Health Department said some doctors are pushing stock exemptions that are available to anyone, regardless of medical necessity. Health officials did not immediately say how many doctors have offered such notes.