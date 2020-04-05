Pennsylvania sets COVID-19 cleaning rules for big buildings

Religious groups

Wolf is urging religious groups to limit in-person gatherings as significant holidays for a number of faiths approach in the coming weeks.

The governor has ordered Pennsylvania residents to stay home as much as possible over the coming month. He said nothing in the order should affect the operation of religious institutions, but “religious leaders are encouraged to find alternatives to in-person gatherings and to avoid endangering their congregants."

“Individuals should not gather in religious buildings or homes for services or celebrations until the stay-at-home order is lifted,” the governor said in a statement Saturday.

“I know that we’re nearing several holidays, including major religious holidays like Easter and Passover,” Wolf said. “I am encouraging religious leaders hosting a holiday celebration to consider an alternative that does not bring people together in-person."

A number of religious leaders were quoted in the statement urging fellow leaders to embrace alternate forms of worship.

“Christians the world over are preparing to enter the holiest week of the year,” said Most Rev. Nelson J. Pérez, Archbishop of Philadelphia. “This year, Holy Week comes at a time when the coronavirus has abruptly altered our lives. For the common good, and for the preservation of each other’s health, it is essential for all Pennsylvanians to heed the governor’s call not to gather in large groups. We must embrace our common responsibility to one another and slow the spread of this virus. We are blessed with the gifts of technology and social media, which enable us to experience the richness of these Holy Days virtually.”

