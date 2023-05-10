Warnings of darkness, foul language and the possible use of lasers may proceed one's entrance into a simulation at Pennsylvania School Safety Institute, all in the name of providing more realistic training for an all-too-real threat.

The facility is designed to provide hands-on experience and training in emerging security threats in school buildings or anywhere else staff or students may be.

On Monday afternoon, the institute celebrated its grand opening at 400 Bent Creek Blvd., in Silver Spring Township with a ribbon-cutting.

While it exists as a separate entity from the Pennsylvania School Board Association, the two organizations share a building and the association's trust provided original funding for the institute's creation.

"Public schools provide students with a safe environment that is conducive to continued learning and personal development," said Roberta Marcus, chair of the institute's board of advisers. "Unfortunately, in recent years, the safety and security of these public buildings have been tested and even targeted."

The 5,000-square-food state-of-the-art facility uses a 360-degree augmented reality and a multiroom simulator to teach district personnel, law enforcement officials and security staff about security threats and de-escalation tactics.

Simulations offer a variety of scenarios, from someone trying to enter the building to an active shooter. Trainees can also interact with on-screen characters that can be programmed to calm down or become more agitated.

"I've recently experienced PennSSI's immersive scenarios, and I know that the lifelike and interactive nature of the simulations make them an excellent opportunity for our officers to practice what they might encounter as first responders," said Silver Spring Township Police Chief Christopher Raubenstine, a member of the institute's board of advisers.

Mechanicsburg Area School District Superintendent and board of advisers member Mark Leidy said the facility will allow administrators, resource officers and other school staff to prepare for what they could encounter.

"We all wish we lived in a world where these kind of preparations were not necessary, but unfortunately, it's not a matter of if these threats will occur because we all know these threats toward our children do happen," he said.

The state school board association's governing board president, David Schaap, said the whole board is excited for the "positive impact" the institute could have across Pennsylvania.

"It's a distressing reality that security threats are on the rise in educational settings, and so it's crucial that we take action to ensure district personnel security staff and law enforcement officials are as prepared as possible to navigate threats or attacks on their school buildings," he said.

