Warnings of darkness, foul language and the possible use of lasers may proceed one's entrance into a simulation at
Pennsylvania School Safety Institute, all in the name of providing more realistic training for an all-too-real threat.
The facility is designed to provide hands-on experience and training in emerging security threats in school buildings or anywhere else staff or students may be.
On Monday afternoon, the institute celebrated its grand opening at 400 Bent Creek Blvd., in Silver Spring Township with a ribbon-cutting.
While it exists as a separate entity from the
Pennsylvania School Board Association, the two organizations share a building and the association's trust provided original funding for the institute's creation.
"Public schools provide students with a safe environment that is conducive to continued learning and personal development," said Roberta Marcus, chair of the institute's board of advisers. "Unfortunately, in recent years, the safety and security of these public buildings have been tested and even targeted."
Roberta Marcus, chair of the Pennsylvania School Safety Institute, offers an introduction and opening remarks at the new Pennsylvania School Safety Institute on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The 5,000-square-food state-of-the-art facility uses a 360-degree augmented reality and a multiroom simulator to teach district personnel, law enforcement officials and security staff about security threats and de-escalation tactics.
Simulations offer a variety of scenarios, from someone trying to enter the building to an active shooter. Trainees can also interact with on-screen characters that can be programmed to calm down or become more agitated.
"I've recently experienced PennSSI's immersive scenarios, and I know that the lifelike and interactive nature of the simulations make them an excellent opportunity for our officers to practice what they might encounter as first responders," said Silver Spring Township Police Chief Christopher Raubenstine, a member of the institute's board of advisers.
"I've recently experienced PennSSI's immersive scenarios, and I know that the lifelike and interactive nature of the simulations make them an excellent opportunity for our officers to practice what they might encounter as first responders," says Silver Spring Township Police Chief Christopher Raubenstein.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg Area School District Superintendent and board of advisers member Mark Leidy said the facility will allow administrators, resource officers and other school staff to prepare for what they could encounter.
"We all wish we lived in a world where these kind of preparations were not necessary, but unfortunately, it's not a matter of if these threats will occur because we all know these threats toward our children do happen," he said.
Mark Leidy, Mechanicsburg Area School District superintendent, says the Pennsylvania School Safety Institute will allow administrators, resource officers and other school staff to prepare for what they could encounter.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The state school board association's governing board president, David Schaap, said the whole board is excited for the "positive impact" the institute could have across Pennsylvania.
"It's a distressing reality that security threats are on the rise in educational settings, and so it's crucial that we take action to ensure district personnel security staff and law enforcement officials are as prepared as possible to navigate threats or attacks on their school buildings," he said.
Photos: Firefighter training in Silver Spring Township
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The New Kingstown and Silver Spring Community Fire Companies participated in a structural burn class on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Conducted by state-certified instructors, the structure on Hempt Road was burned to the ground to train the companies on a variety of firefighting techniques.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.