Pennsylvania nears 1 million virus cases amid vaccine push

Pennsylvania was on the cusp of its 1 millionth confirmed case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, with infections on the rise again even as the state ramps up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The Department of Health reported another 4,667 new cases — the highest single-day number since early February — to bring Pennsylvania to within a few hundred of the milestone. Daily infections have risen more than 10% in two weeks, with hospitalizations beginning to drift up, too.

“All of our numbers are going the wrong way,” Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said Wednesday.

With health officials on alert amid the rising caseload, Pennsylvania learned that it will not get nearly as many fresh doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the federal government initially projected. The state said it will receive about 66,000 doses next week, not 200,000 as expected.

“As we’ve learned throughout the rollout, projections are never promises,” said Lyndsay Kensinger, spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf.

“While this will change some of the distribution plans,” she said, “we do not anticipate a disruption in the accelerated pace in getting shots into arms.”