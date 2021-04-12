Pennsylvania makes essential workers eligible for vaccine

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to essential workers in a range of industries on Monday, one week before it plans to make the shot available to everyone aged 16 and older.

Workers in transportation and logistics, construction, public health, public safety, finance, legal services, media and several other industries in Phase 1C of the state's vaccine rollout became eligible to sign up for the vaccine. State officials have said the newly population totals between 1.3 million and 1.7 million people.

Most states have already made adults universally eligible for the vaccine. Gov. Tom Wolf said the state is taking a more gradual approach in hopes of avoiding the kind of bottleneck that occurred when Pennsylvania expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone aged 65 and older in January.

Philadelphia, which receives its vaccine allotment directly from the federal government, also made more people eligible on Monday.

President Joe Biden has set April 19 as the deadline for states to make all adults eligible to sign up to be vaccinated.

About 39% of Pennsylvania's population of 12.8 million has received at least one vaccine dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.