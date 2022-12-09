Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of the fourth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

The winning ticket numbers, 00184588 and 00185202, were randomly drawn from among more than 55,000 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5. The tickets were sold at Giant Eagle, 510 South Route 36, Roaring Spring, Blair County; and Karns, 1023 State St., Lemoyne, Cumberland County.

This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, drawing.

People can check if their ticket won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize by scanning it using the ticket checker on the Pennsylvania Lottery's official app or at a Lottery retailer.

Winners can make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail. See official rules and prize claim instructions at palottery.com.