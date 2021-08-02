Pennsylvania Lottery sets record for sales, profit

Pennsylvania Lottery officials on Monday announced that the Lottery generated a record profit of more than $1.3 billion during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Officials said this is the tenth consecutive year that it has generated more than $1 billion for senior programs, which include property tax and rent rebates, free and reduced-fare transportation, and prescription assistance.

The record number was driven by the Lottery selling more than $5.3 billion in traditional games, which include scratch-off tickets and draw games, such as Powerball and Mega Millions. The Lottery also set another sales record with $887 million in sales from online play, which was launched in May 2018.

“We are extremely proud that we kept funds flowing to programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians during a year when many sorely needed this assistance,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said. “Our team is very passionate about our mission of responsibly generating funds for our commonwealth’s older residents. We are hard at work to make sure that we keep this momentum going and build on this success.”