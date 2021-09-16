Pennsylvania liquor stores put 2-bottle limit on some booze

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's state-run liquor system will begin rationing sales of a few dozen products on Friday in response to what it describes as supply shortages beyond its control.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board notified license holders on Thursday that two-bottles-per-day purchase limits for customers at state stores, as well as well for bars, restaurants and other license holders, will remain in place indefinitely.

The PLCB said “sustained supply chain disruptions and product shortages” prompted the restrictions on certain types of alcohol.

The 43 items on the list of restricted products also will not be available through store-to-store transfers starting Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The list of rationed booze — a small fraction of the vast array of items the state liquor system sells — contains specific types of champagne, bourbon, tequila, cognac and whiskey. The rationing will remain in place “for the foreseeable future” and until the supply chain becomes more reliable, the PLCB said.

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said it will make it more difficult for members to run their businesses.