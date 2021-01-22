Pennsylvania hospitals: Not enough vaccine to go around

Like UPMC, Lehigh Valley Health Network said it doesn’t have adequate supply of the vaccine to begin inoculating patients whom the state made eligible this week, though it is allowing them to register.

The health system’s ability to offer the shot to that larger group “depends on us getting the vaccine supply, and we do not know when or how much we are going to receive,” said Brian Downs, a Lehigh Valley spokesperson.

By contrast, Geisinger, another large health system, said it's beginning to vaccinate people who meet the state’s expanded criteria. So is Penn State Health, though it also warned that its supply is not sufficient to reach as many as 200,000 patients the health system has identified as currently being eligible.

Municipal health departments are facing the same constraints.

At its current allotment, Montgomery County, which has its own health department, said it could be a year before everyone who is now eligible for the vaccine is inoculated. More than 250,000 people in Montgomery County are in that first grouping; to date, the county has given shots to more than 10,000.