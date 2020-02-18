Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission wants to end its ownership of Peace Church in Hampden Township

A state agency wants to transfer its ownership of the Peace Church in Hampden Township to a local government or nonprofit organization.

The goal is to keep the property in the public domain as a museum or historic site, said Howard Pollman, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

If the state sells the church to someone else, the property could be conveyed with historic preservation covenants included in the deed, he said.

“None of this is happening immediately,” Pollman said. “We are seeing what kind of interest is out there. We are just beginning the process.”

Three options

On Jan. 30, board President John V. Thomas briefed the township board of commissioners about a recent meeting he had with Historical and Museum representatives. Thomas is vice president of the Friends of Peace Church, a volunteer organization that manages day-to-day operations at the building at 200 St. John’s Church Road.

The state agency has decided it wants to move Peace Church off its property rolls because it has determined the building has no statewide historical significance, Thomas said. At the time, the Historical and Museum representatives outlined three options for alternate ownership of the building.