Pennsylvania Health Department releases new quarantine guidance for those people who have been fully vaccinated

The state Department of Health announced new quarantine guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
The department said in a news release that it aligned its new guidance with that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We know that Pennsylvanians are eager to get vaccinated and be further protected from COVID-19,” acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “As the CDC continues to update guidance for individuals who are fully vaccinated, we will follow their lead.
"I want to stress, though, that regardless of vaccination status, individuals who are showing new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 still need to isolate and be tested for COVID-19.”
Under the updated guidance, people who have had both doses of a two-dose vaccine, or one dose of a single-dose vaccine, do not need to quarantine after an exposure to another person with COVID-19 if they meet all the following criteria:
- They are fully vaccinated (i.e., more than two weeks following receipt of the second dose in a two-dose series, or of one dose of a single-dose vaccine)
- They are within three months following receipt of the last dose in the series
- They have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure.
This Health Department said the guidance does not mean the vaccine is only effective for three months, but rather that it is unclear how long immunity from the vaccine will last. The CDC is utilizing what is known about natural post-infection immunity and limiting the quarantine guidance to 90 days while additional research is conducted.
The department said the guidance applies to the general population, including businesses, schools and some health care settings as a way to alleviate staffing shortages. It does not apply to patients or residents in health care settings. More information about vaccinated health care workers and patients can be found here.
Close contacts who have not been fully vaccinated, or who do not meet all of the above criteria, must follow existing quarantine guidance.
- The most protective recommended quarantine period remains at 14 days post exposure.
- Quarantine can end after Day 10 without testing if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring.
- When testing resources are sufficient, quarantine can end after day 7 if a diagnostic specimen (e.g., RT-PCR, antigen) tests negative and is collected on day 5 or thereafter and the person remains asymptomatic.
- Quarantine may not be further shortened beyond the end of day 7.
- Testing of symptomatic people seeking evaluation for infection must be prioritized over testing for early discontinuation of quarantine.
The department, along with the CDC, continue to discourage any nonessential travel, even for people who are fully vaccinated, because no vaccine is 100% effective, and how long the vaccine will protect against COVID-19 is not known. In addition, there are new strains of COVID-19 circulating that are being investigated, and vaccine effectiveness on these variant strains is not fully known.
The Department of Health continues to recommend COVID-19 prevention measures, regardless of vaccination status, such as masking, physical distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene.
