The Pennsylvania Game Commission Tuesday reported that it is investigating a bear attack that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to two children in Luzerne County.

The children, ages 5 and 14 months, were treated for bites and/or scratches before being released from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, the commission said.

The commission noted that there are few details about the Monday incident or what provoked the attack that occurred when the children were playing in the driveway of their home.

The commission has set two bear traps in the area and will be able to determine if any bear that is caught matches DNA testing to link it to the attack.

According to the commission, bear attacks are rare since they avoid contact with people. Attacks usually result in a bear being cornered and not being given an opportunity to flee or if the incident is triggered by a dog confronting the bear with the dog's owner becoming involved.

The commission said the bear involved in the recent incident likely isn't prone to attack and was most likely triggered by unknown circumstances. However, the commission said the bear will be euthanized as a precaution.

“This is an unfortunate incident, and I’m relieved to hear their injuries aren’t severe,” said Bryan Burhans, executive director of the game commission.

The commission notes that if Pennsylvanians encounter bears, they should vocalize or wave at it to get it to move away. If a bear stands its ground with aggressive measures, such as popping its jaw or bluffing a charge, people should back away and bears usually will give the person a chance to back out of an encounter, according to the commission.

Bears will usually run away having a natural fear of people, but if they're fed or live close to people, that may not be the case, according to the commission, which added that it is unlawful to intentionally feed bears.