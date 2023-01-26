Pennsylvania Game Commission introduces livestream of black bear den

Eagles and snow geese and bears, oh my! You can watch all of them this winter, anywhere you go, through the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s round-the-clock livestreams.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission introduced this week a new livestream of a black bear den in Pike County.

The commission said in a news release that this is the first time since 2021 the Game Commission is offering livestream viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. Bears den each winter, but few of them in known spots where cameras can be installed and footage streamed to viewers.

Pennsylvania’s black bears usually are born in January and begin walking in about eight weeks. They leave the den when 3 months old. During the 2019 run of the black bear livestream, the bears left their den on April 11. In 2021, their departure date was March 24.

“While all of our wildlife livestreams are popular with viewers, there’s nothing like watching and listening to bear cubs as they begin to explore their surroundings and, ultimately, emerge from the den with their mothers to see their new world in Penn’s Woods,” commission Information and Education Director Steve Smith said. “We’re glad to bring back this livestream for 2023 and offer it alongside our annual wintertime wildlife cams, all of which entertain and educate viewers, and give them a whole new appreciation for wildlife.”

The commission now features four livestreams that are a collaborative effort by the Game Commission, HDOnTap and Comcast Business. HDOnTap provides the streaming services and Comcast Business provides the internet connectivity for the two eagle cameras.

The commission also features a Farm Country Eagle Livestream, which provides a bird’s-eye view into a long-established nest in a giant sycamore overlooking scenic farmland, the Hanover Eagle Livestream and the agency’s Snow Goose Livestream capturing the migratory action at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

All of these livestreams can be viewed directly at HDOnTap.com or through www.pgc.pa.gov.