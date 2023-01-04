Pennsylvania Game Commission asks for public’s help to find turkey flocks

The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Wednesday it is asking the public’s help to find turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects.

The commission said in a news release that Pennsylvanians can report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at: pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey

The news release said anyone reporting a flock will be asked to provide the date of the sighting, the location and the type of land (public, private or unknown) where birds are seen, among other things.

The commission said its crews will then sites to assess them for the potential to trap turkeys. Turkeys will not be moved; they’ll simply be leg banded and released on site. In four Wildlife Management Units some also will be outfitted with GPS transmitters, then released back on site to be monitored over time.

Trapping turkeys during winter is part of the commission's ongoing population monitoring as well as a large-scale turkey study.

The Game Commission said it will put leg bands on male turkeys statewide. Hunters who harvest one of those turkeys, or people who find one dead, are asked to report the band number by calling the toll-free number or emailing the Game Commission using the email address on the band.

New on this year’s leg bands is a website for directly reporting the information into the database.

“These data give us information on annual survival rates and annual spring harvest rates for our population model and provides the person reporting information on when and approximately where it was banded,” said Mary Jo Casalena, the Game Commission’s turkey biologist.

The Game Commission said it will also attach GPS transmitters to a sample of turkeys in WMUs 2D, 3D, 4D and 5C; on approximately 150 hens and 100 males total. WMU 2d in the Armstrong and Clarion counties area; 3D is in the Monroe and Pike counties area; 4D is in the Centre County area; and 5C in the Berks and Lehigh counties area.

The four study areas have different landscapes, turkey population densities, and spring hunter and harvest densities.

The studies are being done in partnership with Penn State University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Futures Program. Researchers from Penn State University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Futures Program will interpret the data collected. Biologists from Maryland, New Jersey and Ohio joined the study this year as well.

“It is the largest turkey project we’ve ever conducted, with the hope of answering many questions regarding current turkey population dynamics,” Casalena said.