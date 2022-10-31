Pennsylvania Game Commission: 2022 fall turkey season closed in WMU 5A in Cumberland County

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said Monday the fall 2022 turkey season will again be closed in Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which includes parts of Adams and Cumberland counties.

WMU 5A is comprised of portions of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York counties. While the Michaux State Forest remains the largest continuous expanse of key turkey habitat, turkey populations also exist throughout the valley areas within the unit.

The PGC said in a news release that because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.

The closed fall season allows more turkeys to survive to next spring’s nesting season, with more hens available to nest and raise young, which could result in a more-rapid turkey population increase than without a closed season.

Intense annual population monitoring since 1998 in WMU 5A, thanks to a cooperative effort among the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Michaux State Forest Bureau of Forestry, the National Wild Turkey Federation and countless volunteers has shown turkey populations trends below goal, according to the news release.

The PGC said the WMU 5A Wild Turkey Task Force will continue to work with the Bureau of Forestry and Game Commission to improve turkey habitat on the Michaux State Forest and State Game Lands.