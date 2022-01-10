Pennsylvania FFA holds convention at Farm Show

HARRISBURG — Two Lower Mifflin Township cousins and Big Spring High School classmates who grew up together on nearby farms said Monday that agriculture and the FFA are in their blood.

“The FFA is one big blue family of people who are passionate about agriculture,” said Delaney Barrick and Clayton Hetrick minutes before the start of the Pennsylvania FFA 93rd Mid-Winter Convention at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.

More than 5,000 people, including FFA members, their families and dignitaries, filled the New Holland Arena for the convention, which drew the most people in one place thus far at this Farm Show.

FFA, formerly known as Future Farmers of America, these days has gone far beyond plows and cows.

At a time when the number of Pennsylvania farmers is on the decline, the state FFA is growing.

Mike Brammer, state FFA executive director, said Pennsylvania FFA is at an all time high with 13,609 members.

“We have urban, suburban and rural chapters,” he said. “We even have three chapters in Philadelphia. More schools are offering ag education programs.”

State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, who belonged to the FFA in his youth and was a state FFA officer, wore his blue FFA vest as he welcomed the crowd.

“There is power in these jackets,” he said, referring to the FFA trademark blue corduroy jacket, which symbolizes faith, honor and pride. “When you take it off, you’re a different person than before you joined the FFA.”

During the convention, 432 FFA members received and donned their blue jackets as their fellow FFA members and families applauded.

Sara Fulton, one of two full-time ag teachers at Big Spring High School, said they have 22- members, including 40 active ones. “We brought 25 kids to the convention today,” she said.

Two of them — Barrick and Hetrick — are juniors who got their blue jackets in 2020. Her brother, Josh, got his jacket on Monday while his brother, Cord, attended the convention with his classmates.

The Big Spring FFA in September planted milkweed in the school greenhouse and on Dec. 2 got caterpillars for the Farm Show butterfly display in the Giant Expo Hall. “The caterpillars hatched into butterflies on Dec. 19,” Barrick said. “Now, they’re at the Farm Show.”

Before the convention began, the cousins discussed growing up on farms.

“Pap, our grandfather, has a 100-acre farm and grows hay,” said Barrick, 17. “Sometimes, the six of us grandkids help him cut and stack the hay. Then grandma gives us sun tea, ice cream and pretzels. My family lives on the farm next to his. We have four horses — two paints, one quarter horse and a Percheron we rescued from going to a slaughterhouse.”

Barrick, who will be the state flag bearer with the Cumberland County 4-H Drill Team at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Equine Arena, plans a future in agriculture.

“Agriculture is my passion and my life,” she said. “I like everything from greenhouse science to horses. I plan to have a career in some form of agriculture.”

Hetrick, who used to belong to that drill team but left it to pursue sports, lives on a 13-acre farm near his cousins. He has a part-time job milking cows on a nearby dairy farm and takes care of rabbits and four horses on his family’s farm.

“I joined the Big Spring FFA three years ago and love it,” he said. “In October, we went to the national FFA convention in Indianapolis. That was great. I love the way the FFA has helped me to meet new people and improve my social skills.”

Asked about his plans, the 17-year-old smiled. “I want to be an ag engineer who designs tools and machines like self-driving tractors. I want to make machines that make life easier for farmers.”

In his spare time, Hetrick likes to hunt, trap, fish, play football and wrestle.

Elsewhere in the Farm Show Complex on Monday, seven students from Mars in Butler County demonstrated the 4-H Engineering Design challenge — Rube Goldberg, named after a cartoonist who also created complicated machines using everyday materials.

The Farm Show demonstration included discussions on the importance of measurements, bearings, gears and welding. The challenge teaches youths to develop problem-solving skills, critical thinking, creativity and innovation.

A.J. Snow discussed the importance of cleaning up after welding. His mother, Mary Elizabeth Snow, smiled.

“We want to engage the youth with an engineer’s mindset,” she said. “Our 4-H focuses on STEAM – science, technology engineering, art and math. We put art there because it makes some people who don’t like math and science comfortable. That seems to work.”

