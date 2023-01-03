Pennsylvania Farm Show returns Saturday

The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will open Saturday with rodeos, rabbits and everything from roast beef to raspberry lemonade.

After a stressful year of high prices for everything from gas to groceries, international turmoil and various health concerns, this fun family event may arrive just in time for visitors.

Using the theme “Rooted in Progress,” the 2023 Farm Show opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 14 in the state Farm Show Complex at Cameron and Maclay streets. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 9-13; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14.

The Food Court will also be open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday with free parking. Visitors that day must enter through the Cameron Street Lobby.

The Farm Show has free admission but a $15 parking fee, payable this year only with a credit card or Visa and MasterCard pre-purchased gift cards. No cash will be accepted. Several Food Court vendors only will accept credit cards, too, so bring both credit cards and cash to this year’s Farm Show.

“The Pennsylvania Farm Show is an annual stage where the rich bounty and quality of Pennsylvania agriculture and its people shine,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. He called the 24-acre Farm Show Complex “a million square-foot classroom where you can meet people who care for animals, raise crops, use high-tech precision equipment, harvest valuable hardwoods” and more.

The Farm Show, Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair and the nation's largest indoor agricultural event, features thousands of animals, including many which will be judged and sold at auction. Animals include horses, dairy and beef cattle, sheep, hogs, goats, rabbits, bees, alpacas and, for the first time in many years, llamas.

There will be no live poultry, fowl or eggs at this year’s Farm Show due to the threat of highly pathogenic avian influence. Youth, ages 8 to 18, may submit pictures of their poultry for judging.

The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show offers some new events, including Moo U to teach visitors about production of milk from cow to dairy case, which will be operated by educators from the dairy Excellence Foundation and Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in the Northeast Hall.

The Calving Corner, a popular cow birthing in the Northeast Hall, returns this year to allow visitors in bleachers to watch calves being born.

“So You Want to Be a Farmer” in the Main Exhibition Hall is an interactive exhibit for people thinking of getting into an agricultural career. The Giant Expo Hall will feature a sunflower display where visitors can learn about this beautiful and versatile crop used in everything from potato chips to birdseed. Visitors also can learn how to do raised-bed gardening.

Feeling frivolous? Check out the alpacas dressed in costumes. If you’re a crafty person, check out the Family Living Department hobbies such as clay flower pots, tote bags, decorated bowling pins or bird houses.

If you like to cook, the Farm Show was made for you! The PA Preferred Culinary Connection stage in the Main Hall features some of the top chefs in the nation and in Pennsylvania. Each day has a theme ranging from Mushroom Day Saturday to Dairy Day on Jan. 14. Visitors can watch the chefs prepare masterpieces, then enjoy free samples and get the recipes to take home.

You can shop in the Main Exhibition Hall for fruits and vegetables at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Farmers Market and for foods ranging from jams to syrups at the Pennsylvania Marketplace.

To satisfy your immediate hunger, head to the Food Court in the Giant Expo Hall for traditional Farm Show fare such as breaded mushrooms, maple sundaes, apple dumplings, baked potatoes and honey ice cream. The Pennsylvania Mushroom Growers is debuting its blended mushroom steakhouse burger.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its popular milkshakes by offering a new flavor – orange cream - along with chocolate, vanilla and mixed. The Pennsylvania Livestock Association is selling the “Flying Porker” sandwich, which is half beef and half pork. That booth also is selling its lamb stew and goat barbecue.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show, as educational as it is entertaining, has stages in the Main Hall and in the Giant Expo Hall where visitors can attend programs on such subjects as how to make a rain barrel, the history of the modern broom, chainsaw safety, tree stand hunting and safety, how to pour concrete, protecting yourself from tick bites, how to make a flower arrangement, how to properly give your dog a bath and much more.

