HARRISBURG — The 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off on Saturday, giving hundreds of thousands of visitors a glimpse of powerful horses, soft rabbits, sheep, swine, cattle and exhibits ranging from canned goods to quilts.
This year’s Farm Show, with a theme of “Imagine the Opportunities,” will be held in the state Farm Show Complex at Cameron and Maclay streets from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Jan. 10 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 11.
Admission is free but parking is $15 a vehicle in the Farm Show lots off of Elmerton Avenue and at HACC. Free shuttle service and handicapped parking are available.
“Each year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show uses a theme to convey our vision for the future of Pennsylvania agriculture,” said Sharon S. Altland Myers, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex executive director. “This year, we see nothing but bright horizons. We want all of Pennsylvania to imagine how they can be part of it."
State Agriculture Secretary Russell C. Redding called the Farm Show the nation’s largest indoor agricultural expo and Pennsylvania’s state fair.
“In the span of eight adventure-filled days and throughout our million-square-foot complex, the Farm Show brings together the top youth and adult competitors from Pennsylvania’s county and community fairs to proudly display what they have grown, nurtured, produced or created,” he said.
He said this year’s show offers visitors a close look at the industry that supports more than half a million jobs and contributes $135.7 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy every year.
The show will feature nearly 12,000 competitive exhibits, including more than 5,200 animals, plus 300 commercial exhibits and hundreds of educational and entertainment events.
Heidi Svonavec, Farm Show Complex assistant executive director, said this year’s Farm Show will have traditional events and new ones.
You have free articles remaining.
“We plan a quilt trail with nearly 100 quilt panels from throughout the state,” she said. “We have an expanded Artisan’s Alley which will include a tinsmith, furrier, painters, fiber artists, seed artists and more. Each night, at 8 p.m., one of Pennsylvania’s agricultural royalty will read a ‘Goodnight Farm Show’ story to the kids. We also have an Artisans Auction at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Main Exhibition Hall with unique combinations, such as a winning wine and a winning cheese.”
Ducks will be emphasized in an expanded waterfowl display, which also will offer the public information about the meat duck industry.
Part of the Northeast Hall will become “Destination Dairy.” Here, visitors can watch cows giving birth at the Calving Corner and can participate in interactive activities centered around dairy nutrition, animal care and shopping locally.
“Our goal with Destination Dairy is to give Farm Show visitors a firsthand look at the quality and care that goes into Pennsylvania dairy,” said Miriam Miller, Calving Corner project manager. “The hands-on learning stations will highlight the entire process from the dairy farm to the grocery store so families walk away with a true understanding of where their milk comes from.”
Pennsylvania has 6,200 dairy farm families, nearly 40 dairy processing companies, and an array of small-scale dairy creameries and artisan cheese makers. Ninety-nine percent of all dairy farms in Pennsylvania are family owned.
Visitors interested in a stronger drink than a milkshake can check out the wine, hard cider and craft beer competitions. Those who like cooking may attend classes at the Culinary Connection, where chefs offer cooking lessons and free samples for each of eight days.
This year’s special guest chefs include Kristina Wisneski, winner of “Chopped” on Food Network; Andrew Masciangelo, co-owner and executive chef at Savona in Philadelphia; Jet Tila, host of “Iron Chef America” on Food Network and “Authentically Asian” on FB Watch; and Joseph Poon, master chef at Chinatown in Philadelphia.
Visitors who find the Farm Show too frenzied can take a break in the “low stimulation sheds” in the Giant Expo Hall, New Holland Arena, North Hall and Main Exhibition Hall.
Entertainment at the Farm Show includes the sheep-to-shawl contest, rodeos, square dancing, horse pulls, fashion show and more.
HARRISBURG – At first glance, the Pennsylvania Farm Show sounds like a healthy experience.