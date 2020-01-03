Farm Show highlights

Here are the highlights of this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show:

Saturday: Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship Rodeos, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., New Holland Arena; Cumberland County Drill team, 11:30 a.m., New Holland Arena; Sheep Herding demonstration, 4 p.m., Equine Arena; and Farm Show Fashions With a Flair, 5 p.m., Banquet Hall.

Sunday: Nondenominational worship service, 10 a.m., Banquet Hall; draft horse hitched competitions, 12:30 p.m., New Holland Arena; rabbit hopping, 3 p.m., Giant Exposition Hall; and Grand Champion Junior Market Steer, 5 p.m., Equine Arena.

Monday: Grand Champion Junior Market Goat, 1 p.m., Small Arena; Pennsylvania State FFA Association Mid-Winter Convention, 2 p.m., New Holland Arena; and square dance parade and competition, 6:45 p.m., New Holland Arena.

Tuesday: Alpaca show, 8 a.m., Equine Arena; pony pulling, 9 a.m., New Holland Arena; Sale of Champions, 9:30 a.m., Small Arena; horse pulling, 1:30 p.m.. New Holland Arena; horse shoe pitching at 6 p.m., Equine Arena; Mini-Horse Pull, 6:30 p.m., New Holland Arena.

Wednesday: Antique tractor display, 8 a.m., Equine Arena; Youth fleece to shawl contest, 10 a.m., Small Arena; youth pedal tractor pull, 12:30 p.m., Equine Arena; sheep-to-shawl contest, 3 p.m., Small Arena; and bid calling contest, 5:30 p.m., Banquet Hall.

Thursday: Angorapalooza, 8 a.m., Small Arena; Junior Dairy Goat Show, 8 a.m., Northwest Hall; Draft horse pleasure show and stick horse race, 8:30 a.m., Equine Arena; Tractor square dance, 10 a.m., New Holland Arena; Exceptional rodeo, 1 p.m., New Holland Arena; Army vs. Navy cook-off, 1 p.m., Culinary Connection Stage; and Junior Meat Breeding Goat Supreme Champion, 8 p.m., Northwest Hall.

Friday: Horse shoeing, hoof trimming and sheep shearing demonstration, 9:30 a.m., New Holland Arena; the Best Pulled Pork Sandwich Competition, 1 p.m., Culinary Connection Stage; 2 p.m., Supreme Champion Dairy Cows, Equine Arena; and Celebrity cow milking contest, 2:30 p.m., Equine Arena.

Saturday, Jan. 11: Farm class horse pulling, 9:30 a.m., New Holland Arena; lumberjack demonstration and competition, 2:30 p.m., Equine Arena; and apple sale, 3 p.m., Main Exhibition Hall.