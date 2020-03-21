Pennsylvania extends personal income deadline

The Pa. Department of Revenue extended the deadline Saturday for taxpayers to file their 2019 taxes.

It now matches the federal extension that was announced Friday. Both state and federal taxes will now be due July 15.

Any penalties and interest on 2019 personal income tax payments will also be waived through the July 15 deadline. Both final 2019 tax returns and payments, as well as estimated payments for the first and second quarters of 2020 will be included in the extension.

The extension for the filing deadline comes at a time when Governor Tom Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining business to close to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Under Pennsylvania law the filing dead for personal income tax returns is tied to the federal income tax due date.

For more details, visit the Department of Revenue website.

