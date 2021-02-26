Pennsylvania DOH releases new quarantine guidance for those people who have been fully vaccinated

The state Department of Health announced new quarantine guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The DOH said in a news release that it aligned its new guidance with for fully vaccinated individuals with that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We know that Pennsylvanians are eager to get vaccinated and be further protected from COVID-19,” acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “As the CDC continues to update guidance for individuals who are fully vaccinated, we will follow their lead.

"I want to stress, though, that regardless of vaccination status, individuals who are showing new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 still need to isolate and be tested for COVID-19.”

Under the updated guidance, people who have had both doses of a two-dose vaccine, or one dose of a single-dose vaccine, do not need to quarantine after an exposure to another person with COVID-19 if they meet all the following criteria:

