The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Wednesday for the Susquehanna Valley.
A Code Orange alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
Areas affected by the alert are Cumberland, Potter, northern Clinton, northern Centre, ,southern Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Tioga, northern Lycoming, Sullivan, southern Clinton, southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.
For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and http://www.aqpartners.state.pa.us.