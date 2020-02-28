PennDOT: Work resumes Sunday on 10.5 miles of I-81 project in Carlisle area

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it will resume work Sunday on a 10.5-mile stretch of Interstate 81 in the Carlisle area.

The project extends from the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township through Dickinson and South Middleton townships to the bridge over Route 641, West Trindle Road, at Exit 49 for High Street in Carlisle Borough.

The contractor will begin work on parapets of bridges within the project limits to get the bridges ready for guardrail updates, PennDOT said in a news release. Short-term lane restrictions will be in place at night while the contractor installs temporary barrier at the bridges. Once the barrier is installed, I-81 will be open to two lanes of traffic. Only one bridge in each direction will be worked on at a time.

PennDOT also said the contractor also will begin to install guardrail throughout the project limits and cable median barrier in the middle portion of the project. The cable median barrier will connect to the barrier already installed on the northern and southern sections of the project.

