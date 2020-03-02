PennDOT: Work resumes on 10.5 miles of I-81 project in Carlisle area

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it will resume work Sunday, March 1 on a 10.5-mile stretch of Interstate 81 in the Carlisle area.
The project extends from the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township through Dickinson and South Middleton townships to the bridge over Route 641, West Trindle Road, at Exit 49 for High Street in Carlisle Borough.
The contractor will begin work on parapets of bridges within the project limits to get the bridges ready for guardrail updates, PennDOT said in a news release. Short-term lane restrictions will be in place at night while the contractor installs temporary barrier at the bridges.
Once the barrier is installed, I-81 will be open to two lanes of traffic. Only one bridge in each direction will be worked on at a time.
PennDOT also said the contractor also will begin to install guardrail throughout the project limits and cable median barrier in the middle portion of the project. The cable median barrier will connect to the barrier already installed on the northern and southern sections of the project.
Guardrail work will be performed nightly from approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
There will be lane restrictions in place during this work. Bridge parapet and median cable barrier work will be daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should be alert for lane shifts and shoulder closures.
PennDOT also said a seven-day detour begins Monday for the ramp leading from Route 34 in Carlisle to I-81 northbound.
The detour will be in place so the contractor can install barrier on the Letort Spring Bridge on I-81 northbound.
The detour will use the Route 34 ramp to I-81 south to the College Street Exit to I-81 northbound.
This work is part of a $14,770,419 contract that was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., of the village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes on and off ramp resurfacing, roadway base replacement, full-width milling of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the interstate with a 2.5-inch Superpave warm mix asphalt overlay, installation of high-tension cable median barrier, and installation of equipment such as a message sign along the northbound lanes at mile marker 26 and six closed-circuit television video cameras. The project is scheduled to be completed by February 2021.
This section of I-81 averages more than 46,700 vehicles daily.
