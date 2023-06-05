PennDOT on Friday unveiled its plans for the Sheepford Road Bridge rehabilitation project in Lower Allen Township.

The bridge has been closed since Jan. 29, 2020, due to extensive structural steel deterioration, and with support of the local community, PennDOT is moving ahead with plans to turn it into a bike and pedestrian connectivity bridge across the Yellow Breeches Creek, connecting Cumberland York counties.

The project will include full disassembly of the truss structure, as well as restoration, railing upgrades and installation of an ADA-compliant walking surface. Additional improvements also include repairs to the existing abutments, replacement of the pavement immediately adjacent to the bridge and installation of a guide rail.

PennDOT said land use on the west side of the bridge will predominantly be forested floodplain, while land use on the east side will consist of a forested area.

PennDOT said construction is anticipated to being in early 2024, with completion set for summer 2024. During times of overhead work, boat traffic on the creek will be asked to portage their vessels around the work area, though the creek will remain open to boat traffic outside of that work.

To view plans for the project, visit the PennDOT website at penndot.pa.gov, click on "public meetings" under the "resources" heading, choose York County and then view Sheepford Road Bridge.