PennDOT unveils online plans for bridge replacement project on Spring Road in Middlesex Township

PennDOT on Wednesday announced it is inviting the public to view online plans regarding the Spring Road/Route 34 bridge replacement project over Spring Run at the intersection of Enola Road/Route 944 in Middlesex Township.

PennDOT said the purpose of the project is to replace the bridge and provide a safe and efficient two-lane crossing. The existing structure is a single-span concrete slab bridge that was built in 1921.

The plans display will be only online and available to view for the next 30 days. To view the plans, visit the PennDOT District 8 website at www.penndot.gov/District8, click on "public meetings," and then choose the Cumberland County box before clicking on "Spring Road over Spring Run."

The purpose of the display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project, PennDOT said.

Plans call for the existing bridge to be replaced with a precast concrete box culvert with an 18-foot span. The new bridge will provide two, 11-foot wide lanes with 4-foot wide shoulders with no weight restrictions.