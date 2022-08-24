PennDOT to work on milling, resurfacing Lambs Gap Road next week

PennDOT reported that its paving crew will mill and resurface Lambs Gap Road in Hampden Township next week, which will reduce the road to a single lane.

The work will occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is scheduled to take place Monday to Friday next week. Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone.

PennDOT estimates this stretch of road averages more than 4,000 vehicles daily.

The Cumberland County PennDOT crew also anticipates flaggers on Brandy Run Road in Upper Mifflin Township from 7 to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday next week, as well as flagging and a pilot truck on Pine Road in Dickinson, Penn and South Middleton townships Monday to Wednesday for shoulder cutting.