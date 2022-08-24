 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

PennDOT to work on milling, resurfacing Lambs Gap Road next week

  • Updated
  • 0
Lambs Gap Road map

PennDOT crews will work on milling and resurfacing Lambs Gap Road the week of Aug. 29 in Hampden Township.

 Google Maps

PennDOT reported that its paving crew will mill and resurface Lambs Gap Road  in Hampden Township next week, which will reduce the road to a single lane.

The work will occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is scheduled to take place Monday to Friday next week. Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone.

PennDOT estimates this stretch of road averages more than 4,000 vehicles daily.

The Cumberland County PennDOT crew also anticipates flaggers on Brandy Run Road in Upper Mifflin Township from 7 to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday next week, as well as flagging and a pilot truck on Pine Road in Dickinson, Penn and South Middleton townships Monday to Wednesday for shoulder cutting.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes a man arrested for allegedly brandishing a firearm during an argument in Newville, and a theft from a vehicle in Shippensburg.

Sentinel police log for Aug. 19

Sentinel police log for Aug. 19

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest of a teenager after he fled a crash on I-81 and an investigation into damages at Oak Flat Elementary School.

Watch Now: Related Video

DOJ investigating after violent police arrest caught on camera in Arkansas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News