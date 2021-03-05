 Skip to main content
PennDOT to resume work on I-81 in western portion of Cumberland County
PennDOT to resume work on I-81 in western portion of Cumberland County

I-81 road repairs March 2021

A map showing the section of I-81 where road work will resume in March 2021, courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT intends to resume it’s resurfacing project on a 12.3-mile stretch of I-81 in western Cumberland County this month, the agency said Friday.

Work-zone signage is scheduled to be installed on March 15, and last for two to three days with intermittent shoulder closures, PennDOT said.

The pavement rehabilitation project will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning on Sunday-through-Thursday evenings. Pavement work will begin March 21.

Lane closures of up to four miles in length will be involved. The primary contractor on the $26.5 million project is New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Work is anticipated to be completed in October 2022.

The project begins at the Franklin County line and heads through Shippensburg, Southampton, and South Newton townships, ending at the Kutz Road Bridge in Penn Township.

Work includes the milling and resurfacing of the existing pavement as well as repairs to the road bed, concrete patching, upgrades to the guardrails, pavement markings, and some minor bridge work, PennDOT said.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

