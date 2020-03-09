PennDOT to repair, resurface Route 11 between I-81 and Kost Road

PennDOT on Monday announced its contractor will start work Wednesday on a project to repair and resurface a 1.66-mile section of Route 11 from the Interstate 81 interchange in Middlesex Township to just east of Kost Road in Silver Spring Township.

The $2.1 million contract was awarded on Dec. 20 to Hempt Bros. Inc., and includes clearing drainage pipe, inlet replacement and adjustment work, curb cut work required by the American Disabilities Act, roadway base repair, removal of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing of the road and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

Work under this contract is scheduled to be completed by mid-July.

PennDOT will not restrict travel lanes on Route 11 (locally Harrisburg Pike and Carlisle Pike) any day between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. or between 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

During work hours, drivers may encounter lane shifts and single-lane restrictions, with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during daylight hours. Eventually crews may schedule nighttime operations between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. to conduct paving operations.

The section of Route 11 averages 12,950 vehicles daily.

