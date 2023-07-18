PennDOT announced that its maintenance crew in Cumberland County will perform pavement repairs on Interstate 81 north at Exit 44 near Carlisle after a vehicle fire on Monday damaged the pavement.

Weather permitting, the work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Work includes milling and paving.

The right lane will be closed, and the ramp from southbound Allen Road to I-81 north will be closed at 8 a.m. for staging equipment and will remain closed during repairs.

Police have not released any information about the vehicle fire Monday afternoon.