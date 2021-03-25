PennDOT to perform concrete patching on I-81 in Carlisle area next week

PennDOT announced that concrete patching will begin on Interstate 81 in the Carlisle area next week.

There will be lane restrictions during the evening work that starts Sunday night and will run through Thursday. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The right travel lane will be closed at work locations within the project limits. PennDOT said work will be done on I-81 north between the High Street entrance ramp at mile marker 49 and the Middlesex/New Kingstown exit at mile marker 52. Work on I-81 south will be about a mile south of the Middlesex exit.

The work is part of a $14.77 million project that includes on- and off-ramp resurfacing, road base replacement, full-width milling and resurfacing, installation of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) equipment, new guide rail and cable median barrier.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., out of Bedford County, is the contractor on the project.

