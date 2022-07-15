 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PennDOT schedules CDL, mechanics recruiting event in Franklin County

  • Updated
PennDOT logo

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it will host a recruiting event for winter temporary and permanent CDL operators and diesel and construction equipment mechanics.

The event at the Franklin County Maintenance Office, 619 N. Franklin St. in Chambersburg, is the first of eight recruiting events to be held this summer in the PennDOT District 8 south central region.

The fair will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29. For more information, call 717-264-4171.

Staff will be available to discuss current and future openings for CDL operators, who must have a valid Pennsylvania CDL Class A or B with no restrictions, and diesel and construction equipment mechanics, who must have a valid CDL and a Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate. Starting pay is $19.72 an hour for CDL operators, and $22.24 an hour for mechanics, PennDOT said. 

People are also reading…

On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their CDL license and medical examiners card.

Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system. Human Resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.

