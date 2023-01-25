PennDOT reduces speed limits on Midstate highways due to snow

Due to the severity the winter storm, PennDOT announced it is temporarily reducing the speed limits on major roads in the south-central Pennsylvania District 8 region encompassing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.
PennDOT said it urges motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:
Interstates 81, 83 and 283
Routes 15, 22, 30, 222, 283, 322 and 581
Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads. Speed limits will be reduced on other roads as conditions warrant.
Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.
Photos: Snow begins to fall in Cumberland County
People scurry across a crosswalk on Hanover Street as snow falls in downtown Carlisle Wednesday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mike Blessing of Carlisle, an employee at Liberty Tax, waves to traffic as he works along South Hanover Street in downtown Carlisle Wednesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A pair of pedestrians use umbrellas to protect them as snow falls on downtown Carlisle Wednesday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A snow plow clears Hanover Street in downtown Carlisle late Wednesday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
