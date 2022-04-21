PennDOT proposes bridge replacement plan in Monroe Township

PennDOT is inviting the public to comment on online plans for the Route 74/York Road bridge over the Yellow Breeches Creek in Monroe Township.

The plans detail a project to replace the bridge, which was built in 1932 and reconstructed in 1982.

Proposed construction includes replacement of the existing bridge with one that will have no weight restrictions, as well as reconstruction of the road curve on the north approaching the bridge.

The project is in the design phase, and construction work is anticipated to begin in late 2023, with completion by winter 2024. During construction, both York Road and Creek Road will be detoured, and boat traffic on the creek will be asked to portage their vessels around the work area during the removal of the pier.

The proposed detour for Route 74 is about 14 miles and uses Route 15 to West Lisburn Road to Route 174/Boiling Springs Road. Truck restrictions on Boiling Springs Road will be temporarily removed for the duration of the detour. The detour for Creek Road will be about four miles and use Sheaffer Road, Locust Point Road, Park Place, York Road, Lutztown Road and Leidigh Road.

A digital version of the plans will be available online for 30 days. To view the plans, visit the PennDOT District 8 website at www.penndot.gov, click on "public meetings" listed under the "resources" heading, choose the Cumberland County box and then click on the plan labeled "York Road over the Yellow Breeches Creek."

