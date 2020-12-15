PennDOT prepared for snow removal as pandemic eases traffic concerns

PennDOT doesn’t foresee significant issues with winter road clearing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, if anything, the reduction in traffic due to mitigation restrictions may make the agency’s job easier.

Snowfall of roughly 14 to 20 inches is expected in the Midstate region starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting into Wednesday night, according to the latest forecast from the ABC27 weather team.

The storm is expected to start moving into Cumberland County after noon Wednesday, with steady snow developing in the later afternoon and through the night. The forecast calls for 1-2 inches of snow per hour during the afternoon and evening before clearing out by early Thursday morning.

That means travel conditions will be messy, but PennDOT is prepared.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite supply-chain issues in some parts of the global economy, “we’re in pretty good shape” when it comes to road salt and other snow-clearing supplies, said Dave Thompson, spokesperson for PennDOT District 8, which covers Cumberland County.