PennDOT prepared for snow removal as pandemic eases traffic concerns

PennDOT doesn’t foresee significant issues with winter road clearing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, if anything, the reduction in traffic due to mitigation restrictions may make the agency’s job easier.
Snowfall of roughly 14 to 20 inches is expected in the Midstate region starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting into Wednesday night, according to the latest forecast from the ABC27 weather team.
The storm is expected to start moving into Cumberland County after noon Wednesday, with steady snow developing in the later afternoon and through the night. The forecast calls for 1-2 inches of snow per hour during the afternoon and evening before clearing out by early Thursday morning.
That means travel conditions will be messy, but PennDOT is prepared.
Support Local Journalism
Despite supply-chain issues in some parts of the global economy, “we’re in pretty good shape” when it comes to road salt and other snow-clearing supplies, said Dave Thompson, spokesperson for PennDOT District 8, which covers Cumberland County.
Other than the usual masking, distancing and extra sanitizing of trucks, road crews’ operations have not been significantly hampered by the pandemic. The main task remains as it has always been, recruiting enough workers with commercial driver’s licenses who have the time and interest to work seasonal jobs driving plows and salt trucks.
“We have operators who are very experienced who have been with us for a long time, and we have new folks as well,” Thompson said. “We’re always looking for people with CDLs who want to do winter services.”
As Cumberland County and the rest of the state sustains record-high new COVID-19 case counts, the hope is that more people stay home, both to stop the spread of the virus and to prevent crashes that often make PennDOT’s work harder.
“If whatever you need to do can wait, it’s very helpful to stay home, whatever the time of day,” Thompson said. “Even if we weren’t going through [a pandemic] right now, we’d be making the same recommendation.”
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.