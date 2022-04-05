PennDOT postpones inspections planned this week for I-81 bridges near Carlisle

PennDOT announced Tuesday that inspections planned for a pair of Interstate 81 bridges near Carlisle have been postponed due to weather.

The inspection and lane restrictions planned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on York Road at the Interstate 81 overpass just east of Carlisle in South Middleton Township have been rescheduled for April 20.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction under the bridges during work hours. The lane restrictions will start on the northbound side, then switch to the southbound side.

The inspection and lane restrictions planned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday on Trindle Road at the Interstate 81 overpass just east of Carlisle in Middlesex Township have been rescheduled for April 21.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction under the bridges during work hours. The lane restrictions will start on the westbound side, then switch to the eastbound side.

