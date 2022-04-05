 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

PennDOT postpones inspections planned this week for I-81 bridges near Carlisle

  • Updated
  • 0
Interstate 81

Interstate 81 Exit 48 on York Road looking toward Carlisle.

 Michael Bupp, Sentinel file

PennDOT announced Tuesday that inspections planned for a pair of Interstate 81 bridges near Carlisle have been postponed due to weather.

The inspection and lane restrictions planned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on York Road at the Interstate 81 overpass just east of Carlisle in South Middleton Township have been rescheduled for April 20. 

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction under the bridges during work hours. The lane restrictions will start on the northbound side, then switch to the southbound side.

The inspection and lane restrictions planned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday on Trindle Road at the Interstate 81 overpass just east of Carlisle in Middlesex Township have been rescheduled for April 21.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction under the bridges during work hours. The lane restrictions will start on the westbound side, then switch to the eastbound side.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How the city you live in could be responsible for your weight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News