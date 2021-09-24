PennDOT: Data supports roundabout safety in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday that fatalities, injuries and crashes decreased overall at 26 roundabouts in the time since they were built, according to department data.

"The modern roundabout is simply safer than the traditional intersection,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "Though not the right option for every intersection, data shows that when installed, roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity."

PennDOT officials said they recently reviewed data for 26 roundabouts on state routes at intersections that were previously stop or signal controlled. These roundabouts had at least three years of crash data available before and after the roundabouts were built.

Department data based on police-submitted crash reports spanning the years 2000 through 2020 shows that fatalities at these locations were reduced by 100% and the total number of crashes decreased by 22%. Additionally:

Suspected serious injuries were reduced by 81%

Suspected minor injuries were reduced by 36%

Possible/unknown severity injuries were reduced by 76%

Property damage-only crashes increased by 13%.