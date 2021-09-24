 Skip to main content
PennDOT: Data supports roundabout safety in Pennsylvania
State

Upper Allen Township roundabout

A roundabout at West Lisburn and Grantham roads in Upper Allen Township opened to traffic in October 2018 after more than three months of construction.

 Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday that fatalities, injuries and crashes decreased overall at 26 roundabouts in the time since they were built, according to department data.

"The modern roundabout is simply safer than the traditional intersection,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "Though not the right option for every intersection, data shows that when installed, roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity."

PennDOT officials said they recently reviewed data for 26 roundabouts on state routes at intersections that were previously stop or signal controlled. These roundabouts had at least three years of crash data available before and after the roundabouts were built.

Department data based on police-submitted crash reports spanning the years 2000 through 2020 shows that fatalities at these locations were reduced by 100% and the total number of crashes decreased by 22%. Additionally:

  • Suspected serious injuries were reduced by 81%
  • Suspected minor injuries were reduced by 36%
  • Possible/unknown severity injuries were reduced by 76%
  • Property damage-only crashes increased by 13%.

In addition to the 26 roundabouts meeting the selection criteria, 36 other roundabouts have been built on state routes with 19 more in construction and 20 in final design.

The roundabouts included in the review are at the following intersections:

Allegheny County

Route 3070 (Ewing Road) and Business Route 0376 Ramp, opened in 2011

Beaver County

Route 0068 (Adams Street), Route 1034 (Brighton Avenue) and Route 6018 (Brighton Ave./Rhode Island Ave.), opened in 2011

Bucks County

Route 2043 (Trevose Road) and Somerton Road, opened in 2012

Route 213 (Bridgetown Pike/Maple Avenue) and Route 2010 (Bridgetown Pike), opened in 2016

Butler County

Route 3024 (Glen Eden Road), Powell Road and Freshcorn Road, opened in 2015

Chester County

Route 0082 (Doe Run Road) and Unionville Road, opened in 2005

Route 52 (Lenape Road), S. Wawaset Road and Lenape Unionville Road, opened in 2014

Route 3062 (Strasburg Road), Romansville Road and Shadyside Road, opened in 2017

Crawford County

Route 6/19 (Main Street) and Route 0198 (South Street), opened in 2017

Route 6/19 (Main Street) and Route 0198, opened in 2017

Cumberland County

Route 0034 (Spring Road), Route 1007 (Sunnyside Drive) and Mountain Road, opened in 2014

Dauphin County

Route 0039 (Linglestown Road) and Route 3019 (Mountain Road), opened in 2011

Route 322 (Governor Road) and Homestead Lane, opened in 2016

Route 322 (Governor Road) and Meadow Lane, opened in 2016

Delaware County

Route 1023 (N. Newtown Street) and Route 1046 (St. Davids Road), opened in 2008

Route 0320 (Chester Road), Rutgers Avenue and Fieldhouse Lane, opened in 2014

Erie County

Route 19 (High Street) and Route 97, opened in 2014

Luzerne County

I-81 Exit 178 (three roundabouts), opened in 2015

Route 315 (Airport Road) and Williams Street and SB Ramp

Route 315 (Airport Road) and NB Ramps and Terminal Road and Navy Way Road

Williams Street and SB ramp

Luzerne County

Route 2008 (Middle Road) and Espy Street, opened in 2017

Montgomery County: Route 0029 (Gravel Pike) and Route 0073 (Big Road), opened in 2009

Washington County

Route 519 (two connected roundabouts), Route 0519 and Brownlee Road, and Route 519 and Thompson Eighty Four Road, opened in 2015

York County

Route 116 (Main Street) and Hanover Street and Roths Church Road, opened in 2007

Route 74 (Delta Road) and Bryansville Road, opened in 2008.

