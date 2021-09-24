PennDOT: Data supports roundabout safety in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday that fatalities, injuries and crashes decreased overall at 26 roundabouts in the time since they were built, according to department data.
"The modern roundabout is simply safer than the traditional intersection,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "Though not the right option for every intersection, data shows that when installed, roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity."
PennDOT officials said they recently reviewed data for 26 roundabouts on state routes at intersections that were previously stop or signal controlled. These roundabouts had at least three years of crash data available before and after the roundabouts were built.
Department data based on police-submitted crash reports spanning the years 2000 through 2020 shows that fatalities at these locations were reduced by 100% and the total number of crashes decreased by 22%. Additionally:
- Suspected serious injuries were reduced by 81%
- Suspected minor injuries were reduced by 36%
- Possible/unknown severity injuries were reduced by 76%
- Property damage-only crashes increased by 13%.
In addition to the 26 roundabouts meeting the selection criteria, 36 other roundabouts have been built on state routes with 19 more in construction and 20 in final design.
The roundabouts included in the review are at the following intersections:
Allegheny County
Route 3070 (Ewing Road) and Business Route 0376 Ramp, opened in 2011
Beaver County
Route 0068 (Adams Street), Route 1034 (Brighton Avenue) and Route 6018 (Brighton Ave./Rhode Island Ave.), opened in 2011
Bucks County
Route 2043 (Trevose Road) and Somerton Road, opened in 2012
Route 213 (Bridgetown Pike/Maple Avenue) and Route 2010 (Bridgetown Pike), opened in 2016
Butler County
Route 3024 (Glen Eden Road), Powell Road and Freshcorn Road, opened in 2015
Chester County
Route 0082 (Doe Run Road) and Unionville Road, opened in 2005
Route 52 (Lenape Road), S. Wawaset Road and Lenape Unionville Road, opened in 2014
Route 3062 (Strasburg Road), Romansville Road and Shadyside Road, opened in 2017
Crawford County
Route 6/19 (Main Street) and Route 0198 (South Street), opened in 2017
Route 6/19 (Main Street) and Route 0198, opened in 2017
Cumberland County
Route 0034 (Spring Road), Route 1007 (Sunnyside Drive) and Mountain Road, opened in 2014
Dauphin County
Route 0039 (Linglestown Road) and Route 3019 (Mountain Road), opened in 2011
Route 322 (Governor Road) and Homestead Lane, opened in 2016
Route 322 (Governor Road) and Meadow Lane, opened in 2016
Delaware County
Route 1023 (N. Newtown Street) and Route 1046 (St. Davids Road), opened in 2008
Route 0320 (Chester Road), Rutgers Avenue and Fieldhouse Lane, opened in 2014
Erie County
Route 19 (High Street) and Route 97, opened in 2014
Luzerne County
I-81 Exit 178 (three roundabouts), opened in 2015
Route 315 (Airport Road) and Williams Street and SB Ramp
Route 315 (Airport Road) and NB Ramps and Terminal Road and Navy Way Road
Williams Street and SB ramp
Luzerne County
Route 2008 (Middle Road) and Espy Street, opened in 2017
Montgomery County: Route 0029 (Gravel Pike) and Route 0073 (Big Road), opened in 2009
Washington County
Route 519 (two connected roundabouts), Route 0519 and Brownlee Road, and Route 519 and Thompson Eighty Four Road, opened in 2015
York County
Route 116 (Main Street) and Hanover Street and Roths Church Road, opened in 2007
Route 74 (Delta Road) and Bryansville Road, opened in 2008.
Trouble Spots: 10 Cumberland County intersections that drivers despise
Dangerous Intersections: High and Hanover
- Location: High Street and Hanover Street at the Square in Carlisle
- GPS: 40.2015,-77.1891
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: PennDOT traffic data shows there were 20 crashes at Carlisle's square during the past five years.
Dangerous Intersections: Routes 11 and 114
- Location: Route 11 at Route 114, Silver Spring Township
- GPS: 40.2461,-77.028
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: This busy intersection has been the site of 23 crashes in the past five years.
Dangerous Intersections: South West Street, West Willow Street and Walnut Bottom Road
- Location: South West Street, West Willow Street and Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle Borough
- GPS: 40.195206, -77.194874
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: This five-point intersection causes confusion among drivers traveling west on Willow Street as to which lane they should be in to continue across the intersection or to turn left onto South West. Signs are posted, but drivers often go straight through the intersection out of the left turn lane.
Dangerous Intersections: Trindle and St. John’s Church roads
- Location: Trindle Road (Route 641) at St. John's Church Road, Hampden Township
- GPS: 40.2315,-76.9544
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: This heavily traveled intersection with multiple turn-lanes and a nearby highway entrance ramp has been the site of 37 crashes in the past five years. Six crashes involved commercial vehicles.
Dangerous Intersections: Routes 174 and West Lisburn Road
- Location: Route 174 at West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township
- GPS: 40.175.-77.0694
- Traffic control devices: Four-way stop signs
- Why it makes the list: Despite the addition of stop signs with blinking lights, the intersection remains dangerous. The last fatality at the intersection was a Feb. 6, 2016 crash that killed 23-year-old Alicia Nicholson.
Dangerous Intersections: Hillside Drive and Wilson Street
- Location: Hillside Drive at Wilson Street, Carlisle
- GPS: 40.191746, -77.203292
- Traffic control devices: 2-way stop sign
- Why it makes the list: The sight line for drivers coming west on Hillside is often completely obscured by parked cars and landscaping, according to readers. This leads to a dangerous conditions as the intersection is near a school, and is often busy with school children both walking and on bicycles as well as school buses.
Dangerous Intersections: Calvary at Spring roads
- Location: Spring Road at Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township
- GPS: 40.225665, -77.179935
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: Traffic backs up routinely in the mornings with drivers attempting to turn left. Drivers swerve around stopped traffic, and have even cut through the parking lot of a nearby grocery store to avoid the light completely.
Dangerous Intersections: Hempt and Texaco roads
- Location: Hempt Road and Texaco Road, Silver Spring Township
- GPS: 40.219621, -77.051377
- Traffic control devices: 2-way stop sign
- Why it makes the list: Readers report there are many accidents due to drivers failing to stop at the stop signs.
Dangerous Intersections: North Orange Street and Newville Road
- Location: North Orange Street at Newville Road, Carlisle
- GPS: 40.203384, -77.208088
- Traffic control devices: Stop sign close to a traffic light
- Why it makes the list: There's not much room under the railroad bridge, causing traffic heading south to back up quickly at the light just past the bridge. This makes turning right from Newville Road or traveling straight through from North Orange problematic.
Dangerous Intersections: Petersburg and York roads
- Location: Petersburg Road at York Road, South Middleton
- GPS: 40.195532, -77.168767
- Traffic control devices: 2-way stop sign
- Why it makes the list: Traffic volumes, speeding and reckless driving are a dangerous combination for those trying to make a turn — especially left turns — off Petersburg Road onto York Road.