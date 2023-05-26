Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A bridge inspection could mean daytime traffic restrictions next week along the John Harris Memorial Bridge, also known as the South Bridge, which carries Interstate 83 over the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties, PennDOT officials announced in a news release Friday.

Weather permitting, the southbound shoulder and/or the northbound right lane near Cumberland County will remain closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, the release said.

Three lanes and all on ramps and off ramps in the area will remain open throughout the inspection, which will involve the use of an inspection crane.

PennDOT officials said motorists should obey signage and be cautions while navigating through work zones.

Travelers can check major roadway conditions at www.511PA.com.