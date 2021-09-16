PennDOT announces project for Spring Road and Calvary Road intersection in North Middleton Township

The agency also announced traffic control plans for the project, which will include one lane of traffic being maintained along Route 34 (Spring Road) and Cavalry Road in each direction during construction. All travel lanes will be maintained with a minimum width of 11 feet. The existing posted speed along Route 34 and Cavalry Road is 35 mph which will remain in effect through the construction stages.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Cumberland County box then the tile marked Spring Road and Cavalry Road.

PennDOT officials said the purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

