PennDOT announces project for Spring Road and Calvary Road intersection in North Middleton Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation posted proposed plans online Thursday for an improvement project for the Route 34 (Spring Road) and Cavalry Road (Cavalry Road) intersection in North Middleton Township.
The project is currently in design and construction work is anticipated to take place in the 2023 construction season.
PennDOT says the purpose of this project is for the widening and reconstruction the Route 34 and Cavalry Road intersection to accommodate a dedicated Route 34 southbound left turn lane. Additional improvements include traffic signal replacement, mill and overlay along Cavalry Road, as well as signing, pavement marking, storm drain, and ADA curb ramp upgrades in North Middleton Township.
Project details include:
- Widening in the southeast and northeast quadrants to increase turning radii for passenger cars and trucks and accommodate widening along Route 34 and Cavalry Road
- Pedestrian facilities will be upgraded to meet ADA requirements at the intersection
- Traffic signal replacement
- Mill and overlay along Cavalry Road
- Signing, pavement marking, and storm drain replacement
The proposed Route 34 typical section will comprise of 11-foot travel lanes and 3-to-5-foot variable width shoulders, PennDOT said in its release. The proposed Cavalry Road typical section will comprise of 11-foot travel lanes and 4-to-5-foot variable width shoulders.
The agency also announced traffic control plans for the project, which will include one lane of traffic being maintained along Route 34 (Spring Road) and Cavalry Road in each direction during construction. All travel lanes will be maintained with a minimum width of 11 feet. The existing posted speed along Route 34 and Cavalry Road is 35 mph which will remain in effect through the construction stages.
Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Cumberland County box then the tile marked Spring Road and Cavalry Road.
PennDOT officials said the purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.