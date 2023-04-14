Several ramps at the Interstate 81 interchange with Route 11/15 in East Pennsboro Township will close at night for resurfacing beginning Sunday, PennDOT announced Friday.

Closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will continue on various nights through May 20, a news release said.

Resurfacing includes milling, paving and patching. Detours will be in place as follows:

The ramp from Route 11/15 south to I-81 north: Take Route 11/15 south to I-81 south to Route 944 (Wertzville Road) to northbound I-81

The ramp from 81 north to Route 11/15 north: Take I-81 north to Route 22 west to Route 39 (Linglestown Road) west to North Front Street south to I-81 south to Route 11/15 north

The ramp from I-81 north to Route 11/15 south: Take I-81 north to Route 11/15 north to I-81 south to Route 11/15 south

The ramp from Route 11/15 north to I-81 north: Take Route 11/15 north to I-81 south to Route 11/15 south to I-81 north

The ramp from I-81 north to Route 11/15 north and south: Take I-81 north to Route 22 west to Route 39 (Linglestown Road) west North Front Street south to I-81south to Route 11/15 north and south

PennDot said the work is part of an approximately 13-mile project that includes milling, base replacement, concrete pavement patching, minor drainage, ADA ramps, paving, traffic counter site repair and other work on I-81 from Route 15/Enola in East Pennsboro Township to Route 581/Lambs Gap Road in Hampden Township.

The $24.5 million project is anticipated to be complete by Nov. 21.

Motorists can monitor major roadway conditions at www.511PA.com and information regarding District 8 infrastructure is available at PennDOT's website.