Plans for updates to the Market Street Bridge between Cumberland and Dauphin counties and the installation of a separate utility bridge are set to move forward, PennDOT announced Thursday.

The Market Street Bridge carries Route 3012 from Lemoyne and Wormleysburg on the Susquehanna River's West Shore to City Island and beyond the City of Harrisburg on the East Shore. Work includes rehabilitation of the arch and the replacement of the deck and upstream sidewalk along the eastern bridge, as well as the construction of a new deck and beams of the western bridge, according to PennDOT. Both bridges will also receive smoother sidewalk surfaces and and shoulders.

After comment periods conducted from November 2021 through January 2022 and in June 2022, PennDOT chose to proceed with designs and environmental clearances in the rehabilitation of both the east and west sides of the bridge, along with the addition of a utility bridge downstream, PennDOT said.

The utility bridge will carry utilities currently located under the Market Street Bridge's sidewalks, including gas transmission lines, multiple fiber optic telecommunications lines and a sewer line across the river. This will reduce the project's overall construction time by four to five years because no temporary utility locations will be required, according to PennDOT.

Pedestrians and bicyclists will also have access to the utility bridge, which will provide a space that is physically separate from vehicular traffic.

PennDOT officials said the utility bridge can be built without long-term lane reductions, detours or other long-term traffic control measures and will limit temporary outages for all utilities, since only one outage will be necessary to connect new and existing lines. The bridge will also remove future disruptions to traffic by keeping utilities separate and allow emergency services to respond to incidents faster.

"The purpose of the online plan display and open house is to introduce the project, depict the preferred alternative and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project," PennDOT said in its news release.

A digital version of the plan will be available online for public comment through 11:59 p.m. on July 18, and an in-person open house is scheduled to take place July 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Knisley Hall at the Wormleysburg Borough Office at 20 Market St.

While the project remains in the preliminary design phase, construction could begin as early as next year, with project costs estimated around $113.6 million, PennDOT said.

More information about the project is available on PennDOT's website.