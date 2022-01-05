Penn State researchers debunk spotted lanternfly myths

Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences on Wednesday looked to debunk a number of spotted lanternfly myths that have been spreading online nearly as rapidly as the insect itself.

The invasive bug first appeared in Berks County in 2014 and has since spread across eastern and central Pennsylvania, with the 2021 quarantine zone including Cumberland, Perry, Dauphin, Franklin, York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties. Adams County is the only county in the Midstate yet to be added to the quarantine zone.

Given that the spotted lanternfly is a relatively new insect, the college said myths have been spread online, especially social media, regarding a variety of aspects from what they do to how to kill them.

The college said there have been four myths that have persisted. One is that spotted lanternflies kill all plants and trees. According to Kelli Hoover, professor of entomology and among the Penn State scientists studying the pest, said the insects feed on more than 100 species of trees and other plants, but recent discoveries show they rarely kill them.

The only exceptions to that are cultivated grapes and Ailanthus altissima, known as tree of heaven, which is a noxious and invasive weed tree.

Hoover added, however, that a large number of spotted lanternflies feeding on one tree will affect or stress that tree, which could make it more susceptible to other stressors, such as disease, other insect pests or drought. To what degree a large group of spotted lanternflies affect trees is still being studied.

Another myth is that the spotted lanternfly is no longer present in certain areas. Though more Cumberland County residents - especially those on the West Shore and in Mechanicsburg - saw larger populations of the insect this past year, other areas in the quarantine zone did not report as many sightings in 2021.

Despite fewer sightings, scientists say the insect is still likely in those areas.

Horticulture extension educator Emelie Swackhamer said that while several factors may influence insect populations - including parasites, predators and efforts to reduce population - the more plausible reason is food.

“We believe they leave an area when they have depleted their food source and need to find a better one,” Swackhamer said. “This behavior might explain why in areas where populations were high, there are not many the following year. After trees recover, high populations might come back.”

The third myth is that homemade sprays are safe and effective. Such homemade remedies bandied around on the internet include the use of dish soap, glass cleaner, vinegar, salt, garlic and chili/cayenne peppers.

However, Swackhamer said some home remedies, such as dish soap, can hurt beneficial insects and other animals, as well as plants and trees. Research is also recommended to those who opt for or hire professionals to use insecticides given those safety risks.

The recommended method of getting rid of spotted lanternflies remains to be simply destroying the egg masses, swatting the insects, using mechanical traps and removing tree of heaven weeds.

The last myth researchers wanted to address was that spotted lanternflies are harmful to humans, pets, livestock and structures. The college said despite the annoyance they cause with their sheer numbers, the spotted lanternflies are not known to bite, sting or attack people, pets or livestock.

“Spotted lanternflies have piercing-sucking mouthparts that function like a tiny straw, but these mouthparts are not capable of penetrating human or animal skin,” said Julie Urban, associated research professor of entomology at Penn State.

She added that there's no evidence to support claims that the insect may be toxic to pets.

“Some tests have been done, and to our knowledge, spotted lanternflies do not harbor cantharidin, a harmful substance that is present in some other insects,” Urban said. “In the meantime, it’s important to observe pets closely to keep them from eating any insects, including spotted lanternflies. Aside from toxicity concerns, insects with tough wings and exoskeletons can be difficult for any animal to digest in large quantities.”

Spotted lanternflies are not known to cause damage to buildings or properties, though they do leave behind a sugary excrement called honeydew, which promotes the growth of sooty mold and could attract other insects.

For more information about spotted lanternflies, check out the Penn State Extension website.

