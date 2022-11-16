Penn State offering grant to farmers for tractor rollover-protection devices

Penn State's Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering is partnering with the Northeast center for Occupational Health and Safety to administer an initiative offering grants to farmers to fund rollover-protection devices for their tractors.

Penn State on Wednesday said farmers in Pennsylvania can apply to get state reimbursement to pay for rollover-protection structures (ROPs) to retrofit on their old tractors.

Penn State program coordinator and professor Judd Michael said roughly half of the tractors in the country do not have ROPs, and tractor rollovers are the most frequent cause of death on farms. Michael said 26 farmers in the state are thought to have died from tractor rollovers between 2015 and 2021.

The program channels funds for tractor ROPs from a three-year $250,000 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The grant was received in part due to efforts from state legislators and farmers who pushed for the funding, according to the university.

“We encourage all Pennsylvania farmers to take advantage of this free program to retrofit their older tractors with a ROPS system that is proven to be a lifesaver,” Michael said. “Farmers are eligible for a 70% reimbursement through the Penn State program for the average $1,200 cost of the ROPS, with a $500 cap on their out-of-pocket costs.”

Those who wish to apply should visit www.ropsr4u.org or email Peggy Newel at png1@psu.edu for more information. The website has further information, and those who apply will get on the waiting list for funding.

“There is currently a wait list of more than 200 Pennsylvania farmers, so others wanting to be added to the list should apply as soon as possible, due to it being a first-come, first-serve system,” Michael said. “The first third of the farmers on the list can expect to receive correspondence notifying them of the availability of funds before the end of December.”