Penn State Health is offering free screenings for skin cancer, as well as for oral, head and neck cancer at two Dauphin County locations this month.

The first screening will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Penn State Health Medical Group - Nyes Road Specialties at 121 N. Nyes Road, Suite C, in Harrisburg. There, the health system will offer free oral, head and neck cancer screenings performed by physicians in the Department of Otolaryngology.

Candidates for these screenings includes those who smoke, vape or chew tobacco or betel nut products; as well as those with mouth sores, sore throats or hoarse voice that lasted more than two weeks, trouble swallowing, persistent ear pain or those with a painless growth or swelling in the neck.

Residents can register for the free screening by calling 1-800-243-1455.

Penn State Health will also offer free skin cancer screenings from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Penn State Health University Physician Center, Suite 100, 200 Campus Drive in Hershey.

The health system's dermatology team will offer the free screenings, and appointments are required and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. To make an appointment, call 1-800-243-1455.