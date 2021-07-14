Penn State Health to move COVID-19 vaccinations to Medical Group practices

Penn State Health said it will offer COVID-19 vaccination appointments to those 12 and older at nine Medical Group practices throughout the region beginning Monday, July 26.

Two of the locations are in Cumberland County: Penn State Health Medical Group-Camp Hill, 3025 Market St., Entrance B, Camp Hill, from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays; and Penn State Health Carlisle Outpatient Center, Building B, 340 York Road, Carlisle, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Patients can register for and schedule their first-dose vaccination appointments at these locations starting Thursday through vaccine-scheduler.pennstatehealth.org.

Vaccinations will be offered by appointment only, and Penn State Health estimates it will administer about 10 to 12 vaccinations at each of the locations per week.

The health system also said its two remaining dedicated vaccinations sites in Hershey and Reading will close on July 31. Those who need to schedule their second dose after this date should call the call center at 844-744-8883 to make an appointment at one of the Medical Group locations.